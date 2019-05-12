NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
50 trombones given out to honour murdered Parkland student

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 09:32 PM

Fifty special trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honour of a teenager who died in the Parkland high school shooting.

The South Florida SunSentinel reported that 50,000 US dollars (£38,000) worth of the instruments were awarded in honour of 14-year-old Alex Schachter, who was a trombone player in the marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Alex was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at the school in February 2018.

The instruments are engraved with a motif combining Alex’s name and a trombone.

The money was raised in part by other students playing music on street corners and intersections over the past few months.

Alex’s father, Max Schachter, says because of the gift, his son’s love of music is “expanding all across the state”.

- Press Association

