NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

4x4 crashes while crossing Iceland bridge, killing three and injuring four others

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 02:04 PM

Three British tourists, including a child, have died after the 4x4 they were in crashed off a bridge in Iceland.

The accident happened at around 9.30am on Thursday when the Toyota Land Cruiser carrying seven passengers crashed through a railing of a one-lane bridge in the south of the country before falling around eight metres onto a river bank.

Police said one child was among the dead and two among the injured in the crash which took place on a 200-300 metre bridge on the national Route 1 road near Skeidararsandur, a vast sand plain in southern Iceland.

The bridge at Skeidararsandur. Pic via Wikipedia/Laurent Deschodt

The four injured were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and police are not sure when they will be able to quiz them about how the driver lost control of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Double-decker London bus crashes into front garden

Chief Superintendent of south Iceland Police Sveinn Kristjan Runarsson said the four injured have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, but added that "we haven't been able to talk to them about what happened".

He said it was not clear whether the seven people were related.

Tour guide Adolf Erlingsson, who was among the first on the scene, told the Associated Press: "It was horrible. The car seemed to have hit the ground many metres from where it stopped. We struggled getting everyone out."


KEYWORDS

IcelandSkeidararsandurcrash

More in this Section

Vets warn pet owners over compost mould threat

Hundreds of sexual harassment complaints made against policemen in UK, report claims

10 injured as quake from Mount Etna jolts Sicily

Japan to resume commercial whaling, but not in Antarctic


Lifestyle

10 top garden trends for 2019

The Storm’s Gift: A short story extract from Cork author Billy O'Callaghan

A question of taste: Fiachna Ó Braonáin

How was it for you? Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of 2018

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »