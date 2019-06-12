News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
49 killed, 14 missing and thousands of houses destroyed in China flooding

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 05:31 PM

Forty nine people have died and 14 others are missing since heavy rainfall hit southern China in early June.

China’s disaster reduction committee said more than 7,000 houses have collapsed and 300,000 people have been evacuated.

A statement on its social media account said direct economic losses totalled 10 billion yuan (1.4 billion US dollars).

Rescuers evacuate an elderly woman (AP)

The committee said that floods, landslides and mudslides from the rains have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces.

A senior water resources official said on Tuesday that 6.75 million people in 22 provinces have been affected and 83 people died or went missing since the start of flood season this year.

- Press Association

