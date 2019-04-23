NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
€44 million EuroMillions jackpot won by one ticket bought in UK

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 11:43 PM

A lucky UK ticket-holder was the sole winner of a £38 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Camelot said one ticket had matched all seven numbers to win the top prize of €44 million.

The winning numbers were 18, 23, 27,42 and 44 and the Lucky Star numbers were 2 and 7.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “One very lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s £38 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players all across the country are now urged to check their tickets to be in with a chance of claiming this amazing prize.”

He added: “It’s certainly proving to be a lucky year for UK EuroMillions players.

“Following the incredible €129 million New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot win for Northern Irish couple Patrick and Frances Connolly, Ade Goodchild from Hereford scooped the entire €81 million jackpot on March 15, and we now have another multimillion pound UK EuroMillions jackpot winner.”

The EuroMillions results are in...

Mr and Mrs Connolly, from Moira, said they had drawn up a list of around 50 family and close friends to share their windfall.

Mrs Connolly, 52, said: “The pleasure for me will be seeing their faces and asking what they want us to do for them.”

After his win, Mr Goodchild said he was “the happiest bloke you could imagine” and planned to quit his factory job and enjoy a luxury lifestyle.

He added: “I’m not one of these winners who is going to say this win won’t change me. It bloody well will, or at least I’ll give it a damn good go.”

- Press Association

