42 killed in floods and mudslides in India

By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 10:35 AM

At least 42 people have died and 100,000 moved to relief camps after flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying that 29 deaths had been reported in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts since August 8.

Authorities have set up 988 relief camps holding 107,699 people.

An official said the bodies of seven people have been recovered and 15 are feared trapped in a mudslide in a Wayanad tea plantation.

Heavy downpours amid the monsoon season at the same time last year across Kerala caused the deaths of 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

- Press Association

