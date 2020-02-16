40 US citizens on quarantined cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus

40 Americans among the passengers of a cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus.

400 US citizens on board the Diamond Princess were were being screened for the virus ahead of being flown home.

The ship has been quarantined in Yokahama since the third of February with 3,400 on board.

US health official Dr Anthony Fauci has told CBS anyone infected with Covid-19 will not be allowed to get on a plane back to the US.

"Forty of them have gotten infected, they are not going to go anywhere, they are going to be in hospitals in Japan," said Dr Fauci.

"People who have symptoms will not be allowed on the evacuation plane.

"Others are going to be evacuated starting imminently."

So far 355 of the 3,500 people on board the ship have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, British citizens on the cruise ship have accused their government of "forgetting" about them.

The USA, Canada and Italy have all said they will evacuate their citizens from the cruise ship, which is moored at Yokohama Port near Tokyo.

Passenger David Abel called for the UK Government to evacuate them from the ship in a video message today.

Mr Abel said: “Every country except the UK has become involved, and that is really wonderful for the people on board the ship.

“Every country except for the United Kingdom.

It feels that we have been forgotten. That you don’t really care about us, and that you’re actually not wanting us to come home.

Fellow British passenger Alan Steele – who was diagnosed with the virus and taken to hospital – said it was time for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “get the Brits back”.

Mr Steele, who was celebrating his honeymoon on the cruise ship, has since said he has now tested negative for the disease.

He posted on Facebook: “I think it is about time boris got the brits back to england as the japanese are being totally incompetent and do not realise you cannot keep ppl in solitary confinement for 28 days without damaging their mental health.

“What does WHO [World Health Organisation] have to say about this and I am sure cruel punishment like this has to be illegal.”[sic]

Their calls came as it emerged that some passengers fear they may be kept in quarantine beyond the initial February 19 deadline.

Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz said that Japanese officials may extend the quarantine for guests who have shared cabins with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

She added: “We also now understand the Japanese may handle a select group of guests differently, anyone who had close contact with a person who tested positive – such as a cabin mate – may have to restart their quarantine from the date their close contact ended.”

Additional reporting by Digital Desk.