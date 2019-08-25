3D scanners at airports could put an end to liquid restrictions

Restrictions on the amount of liquids passengers can take on planes could be eased if new technology is successful.

Britsh PM Boris Johnson has announced plans for all major UK airports to introduce new 3D cabin baggage screening equipment.

The equipment will provide security personnel with better images of cabin baggage and could mean in future passengers may be able to keep liquids and electrical equipment, like laptops, in their cabin baggage while it is screened.

Officials said that once in place, the 100ml liquid limit may no longer apply.

The equipment will be rolled out over the next few years, with the Department for Transport requiring all major UK airports to have the technology by December 1 2022.

The Prime Minister said: “We are home to the largest aviation network in Europe, with millions of people passing through our airports every year for work, holidays and family visits.

“We’re set to streamline those trips with the rollout of this ground-breaking technology – cutting down hassle for travellers and improving security measures.

“By making journeys through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help boost the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment.”

Passengers will still be required to remove their laptops and liquids from their cabin bags for security screening, until the equipment is introduced.

Heathrow Airport is currently trialling the new 3D equipment, which will be gradually rolled out at other UK airports.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland Kaye said: “We’re proud to be at the forefront of this new generation security equipment.

“Taking liquids out of hand luggage could end under plans for new airport scanning equipment through the UK’s only hub airport.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the technology could mean “an end to passengers having to use plastic bags or rationing what they take away with them”.

