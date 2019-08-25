News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

3D scanners at airports could put an end to liquid restrictions

3D scanners at airports could put an end to liquid restrictions
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Restrictions on the amount of liquids passengers can take on planes could be eased if new technology is successful.

Britsh PM Boris Johnson has announced plans for all major UK airports to introduce new 3D cabin baggage screening equipment.

The equipment will provide security personnel with better images of cabin baggage and could mean in future passengers may be able to keep liquids and electrical equipment, like laptops, in their cabin baggage while it is screened.

Officials said that once in place, the 100ml liquid limit may no longer apply.

The equipment will be rolled out over the next few years, with the Department for Transport requiring all major UK airports to have the technology by December 1 2022.

The Prime Minister said: “We are home to the largest aviation network in Europe, with millions of people passing through our airports every year for work, holidays and family visits.

“We’re set to streamline those trips with the rollout of this ground-breaking technology – cutting down hassle for travellers and improving security measures.

Taking liquids out of hand luggage could end under plans for new airport scanning equipment

“By making journeys through UK airports easier than ever, this new equipment will help boost the vital role our airports play in securing the UK’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment.”

Passengers will still be required to remove their laptops and liquids from their cabin bags for security screening, until the equipment is introduced.

Heathrow Airport is currently trialling the new 3D equipment, which will be gradually rolled out at other UK airports.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland Kaye said: “We’re proud to be at the forefront of this new generation security equipment.

“Taking liquids out of hand luggage could end under plans for new airport scanning equipment through the UK’s only hub airport.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the technology could mean “an end to passengers having to use plastic bags or rationing what they take away with them”.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Newlyweds killed in crash minutes after tying the knot

More on this topic

A family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful BostonA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Old-fashioned laundry method revived by air hostessesOld-fashioned laundry method revived by air hostesses

A weekend zipping through WalesA weekend zipping through Wales

The future of flying: Golden age of air travel may be overThe future of flying: Golden age of air travel may be over

AirportsHeathrow AirportliquidsScannersSecurityTOPIC: Travel

More in this Section

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Johnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blameJohnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blame

Tusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal BrexitTusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal Brexit

Prince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinPrince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey Epstein


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »