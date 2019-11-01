News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’

39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 07:55 PM

The 39 migrants found dead in the back of a lorry in England are believed to be Vietnamese nationals, Essex police has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said this evening: “At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese Government.

“We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims whose journey ended in tragedy on our shores.”

“The confirmatory evidence needed to formally present cases to HM Senior Coroner for her consideration has not yet been obtained.

“This evidence is being gathered across a number of jurisdictions worldwide. As a result, we cannot at this time announce the identity of any of the victims.”

READ MORE

Second man from NI charged in connection with Essex migrant deaths; Two arrested in Vietnam

More on this topic

Man, 23, appears in court facing 41 charges in connection to Essex migrant lorry deathsMan, 23, appears in court facing 41 charges in connection to Essex migrant lorry deaths

Second man from NI charged in connection with Essex migrant deaths; Two arrested in VietnamSecond man from NI charged in connection with Essex migrant deaths; Two arrested in Vietnam

UK police hunt for two brothers from Armagh over 39 deaths in lorryUK police hunt for two brothers from Armagh over 39 deaths in lorry

Container deaths: Accused lorry driver ‘part of global ring’, court toldContainer deaths: Accused lorry driver ‘part of global ring’, court told

Essexmigrant deathscontainerlorryTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren outlines $20 trillion healthcare planWhite House hopeful Elizabeth Warren outlines $20 trillion healthcare plan

Johnson rejects Trump’s advice to form General Election pact with FarageJohnson rejects Trump’s advice to form General Election pact with Farage

Unearthed eagle bone may have been part of ‘last necklace made by Neanderthals’Unearthed eagle bone may have been part of ‘last necklace made by Neanderthals’

Date set for Corbyn and Johnson to go head to head in TV debateDate set for Corbyn and Johnson to go head to head in TV debate


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »