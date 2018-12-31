39 arrested in UK after man stabbed in street following ‘minor argument’

Nearly 40 people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a “minor argument” in a shop ended in a man being chased down and stabbed.

A man in his 30s was left fighting for his life in hospital after the incident in Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, in west London, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police said the victim was chased by a group of men and women from a nearby shop where the altercation began, while two knives were found close to the scene.

Officers arrested 39 people at a property near the scene after failing to cooperate with police. They were taken into custody at several police stations.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after a man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed on #Fulham Palace Road in the early hours of this morning. https://t.co/7H2xQjHwrh— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 31, 2018

The force was called to reports of a stabbing in the street shortly before 1am.

Superintendent Mark Lawrence, said: “What appears to have been a minor argument has resulted in a man sustaining life-threatening injuries.

“Officers were quickly on the scene and provided him with first aid prior to the arrival of our colleagues in the LAS.

“He has been taken to hospital where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

“Whilst it is unusual for so many people to be arrested in the early stages of an investigation such as this, due to a lack of co-operation and the necessity of securing essential evidence following a serious assault, this action was appropriate.”

- Press Association