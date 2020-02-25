News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
35 people still in hospital following German carnival crash

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:49 AM

German police have said 35 people, including 18 children, remain in hospital after a man drove his car into a crowd celebrating a carnival.

Seventeen others have been treated and released as authorities continue to look for a motive behind the incident in central Germany on Monday.

They believe the man’s actions in the town of Volkmarsen, near Kassel, were deliberate.

Authorities are waiting to question the alleged driver, who is in hospital with serious head injuries (AP)
Bild newspaper reported that the driver, a 29-year-old man from the area, was also injured in the incident. He is in hospital with serious head injuries, and police have not yet been able to question him.

The crash in the town of about 7,000 near Kassel, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, came at the height of Germany’s carnival season, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

All other parades in the central state of Hesse were ended on Monday as a precaution.

