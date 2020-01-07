News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

’35 killed in stampede’ at funeral procession for Iranian general

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 09:34 AM

Thirty-five people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede at a funeral procession for a general targeted in a US air strike, according to Iranian state television.

The incident happened in Kerman, the home town of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, where the procession was under way, it said.

It quoted the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, as saying there had been people injured and killed.

More than one million people attended a funeral procession in Tehran on Monday (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)
More than one million people attended a funeral procession in Tehran on Monday (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than one million people on Monday in the Iranian capital, crowding both main thoroughfares and side streets.

