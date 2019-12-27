News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

336 arrested during Hong Kong Christmas protests

336 arrested during Hong Kong Christmas protests
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Hong Kong police arrested 336 people over the Christmas period as the city’s protest movement continues to simmer, an official has said.

Chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen told reporters that those detained between Monday and Thursday included 92 women and children as young as 12.

The arrests bring the number of people detained over the course of the protests to nearly 7,000, with a large proportion of student age.

Protesters, some donning Santa hats, battled police over the holiday as the more than six-month-long demonstrations look set to continue into the new year.

Riot police gather at a shopping centre during a demonstration in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Riot police gather at a shopping centre during a demonstration in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Mr Kwok condemned what he called attacks on ordinary citizens at shopping centres and restaurants and vandalism of public infrastructure including underground stations, banks and the electrical grid.

“Their scheme is to silence those who hold dissenting views and to terrorise the public. Whoever disagrees with their violence will be met with violence,” Mr Kwok told reporters.

Black-clad protesters smashed shop windows in shopping areas, while police responded with tear gas and arrests.

The protests demanding greater democratic rights show no sign of dissipating following an overwhelming victory by anti-establishment candidates in elections for district representatives earlier this month.

The Christmas disruptions also raise concerns for the New Year holidays to follow and the longer Lunar New Year holiday in late January, a time that has led to violence and unrest in Hong Kong in the past.

arrestsChristmasHong KongprotestsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

New heat warning issued in South Australia as wildfires persistNew heat warning issued in South Australia as wildfires persist

Israeli PM Netanyahu wins landslide in party primaryIsraeli PM Netanyahu wins landslide in party primary

Christmas typhoon leaves 28 dead in the PhilippinesChristmas typhoon leaves 28 dead in the Philippines

Climate change drove series of billion-dollar disasters in 2019 – reportClimate change drove series of billion-dollar disasters in 2019 – report


Lifestyle

Suzi Godson offers ups some relationship advice.Sex File: Partner’s rhythm method hitting a bum note

Ireland’s elite athletes have one ambition for 2020 — to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to four contenders about the steps they are taking to foster a winning mindset.Four elite athletes on the steps they're taking to qualify for the Olympics

Can you get top marks?Scene & Heard: Can you get top marks in our end of year quiz?

Being restrained by the boy band code and possibly his age — after all, he was only 16 when he joined One Direction — it took a few years for Harry to really put the style into Styles, writes Paula Burns.How Harry put the style into Styles

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »