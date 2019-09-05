News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan

30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan
By Press Association
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 07:24 AM

A commuter train and a truck loaded with boxes of citrus fruit have collided at a rail crossing in Japan, injuring at least 30 people, authorities said.

The collision occurred as the truck apparently entered a crossing in Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo, police said.

Yokohama fire department said at least 30 people received first aid at the scene.

The scene in Yokohama (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/AP)
The scene in Yokohama (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News/AP)

Television footage on Japan’s NHK national broadcaster showed the Keikyu express train derailed and tilted. Next to it was a mangled truck.

Grey smoke billowed from the truck and the train carriages were blackened. Cardboard boxes and oranges from the truck were scattered on the ground.

The truck driver was pulled out of the debris and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in serious condition, according to NHK. It said the injuries to others were not life-threatening.

Emergency workers inspect the damage (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Emergency workers inspect the damage (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

A male passenger who was in the front carriage told NHK the train suddenly stopped after he heard a honking, and then he saw a fire. He said he hurt his neck in the accident.

Police said the extent of damage and the cause of the collision were under investigation.

READ MORE

Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003

- Press Association

More on this topic

Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold

US Open day 10: Nadal battles into final four as Andreescu continues to shineUS Open day 10: Nadal battles into final four as Andreescu continues to shine

Large blast rocks Afghan capital near embassies districtLarge blast rocks Afghan capital near embassies district

Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003

TrainYokohama

More in this Section

Iceland has to ease laws to allow Mike Pence’s security team to escort him on visitIceland has to ease laws to allow Mike Pence’s security team to escort him on visit

Apple employees among victims of fire that killed 34 on boat off CaliforniaApple employees among victims of fire that killed 34 on boat off California

High tide and storm surge in US as Hurricane Dorian approachesHigh tide and storm surge in US as Hurricane Dorian approaches

Ken Clarke calls Boris Johnson ‘disingenuous’ after being ousted from ToriesKen Clarke calls Boris Johnson ‘disingenuous’ after being ousted from Tories


Lifestyle

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »