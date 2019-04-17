28 killed after tourist bus overturns on island of Madeira; Bus was carrying 50 tourists

28 people have died after a tourist bus overturned on the island of Madeira.

The deaths have been confirmed by Lusa, the national news agency.

The BBC are reporting the accident as having happened at Caniço.

The coach is believed to have been carrying 50 passengers.

Details are emerging with Portuguese media showing an overturned bus surrounded by firefighters.

The accident is reported to have happened at 6:30pm (BST).

"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," Mayor Filipe Sousa has told broadcaster SIC TV.

The mayor went on to say all the tourists in the bus were German but said he was unsure whether all the fatalities occurred in the bus.

More to follow.