NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

28 killed after tourist bus overturns on island of Madeira; Bus was carrying 50 tourists

The Caniço region in Madeira
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 08:06 PM

28 people have died after a tourist bus overturned on the island of Madeira.

The deaths have been confirmed by Lusa, the national news agency.

The BBC are reporting the accident as having happened at Caniço.

The coach is believed to have been carrying 50 passengers.

Details are emerging with Portuguese media showing an overturned bus surrounded by firefighters.

The accident is reported to have happened at 6:30pm (BST).

"I have no words to describe what happened. I cannot face the suffering of these people," Mayor Filipe Sousa has told broadcaster SIC TV.

The mayor went on to say all the tourists in the bus were German but said he was unsure whether all the fatalities occurred in the bus.

More to follow.

READ MORE

Alliance leader slams Ulster Unionist leaflet linking party members to IRA

More on this topic

KEYWORDS

PortugalRoad accident

More in this Section

WikiLeaks hits back at ‘grotesque lies’ about Assange by Ecuador’s president

Czech police advise indictment of prime minister for fraud

Nasa photo reveals UK as seen from the International Space Station

Royal Opera House loses appeal over viola player’s hearing injury


Lifestyle

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Money, money, money: Why we should be talking about our personal finances

Face forward: New remedies for rosacea

‘Deadly pollen bomb’ due over Easter – 10 tips to ease allergy symptoms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »