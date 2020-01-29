News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
27 killed as bus and motorised rickshaw collide in India

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 07:59 AM

A bus and a motorised rickshaw have collided in western India, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens more, police said.

Both vehicles fell into a roadside well after the crash in Maharashtra state.

Rescuers pulled out at least 33 injured passengers and took them to hospital for treatment, senior police officer Vasudev Desale said.

Rescuers pull the bus out of a well (National Disaster Response Force/AP)

News agency Press Trust of India reported a seven-year-old girl was among the dead.

Prime minister Narendra Modi offered condolences on the deaths and hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.

