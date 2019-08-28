News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
25 killed in attack on bar in Mexico

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 03:25 PM

An attack on a bar in Mexico’s Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos has left 25 people dead and 13 others injured.

“The criminals went in, closed the doors, the emergency exits, and set fire to the place,” President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference.

Veracruz state police said the Tuesday night attack targeted the Bar Caballo Blanco, although the bar’s name was in English on a sign outside: The White Horse Nightclub.

“This is the most inhuman thing possible,” Mr Lopez Obrador said.

“It is regrettable that organised crime acts in this manner,” he said, adding: “It is more regrettable that there may be collusion with authorities.”

A police officer guards the scene outside the bar in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico (Felix Marquez/AP)
Mr Lopez Obrador said local prosecutors should be investigated because “the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, but they were freed”.

Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia identified the chief suspect as a man known as “La Loca” and gave his name as Ricardo “N” because officials no longer give the full names of suspects.

Mr Garcia said the man had been detained by marines in July, but was released after being turned over to the state prosecutor’s office.

“In Veracruz, criminal gangs are no longer tolerated,” Mr Garcia wrote of the attack, adding that police, the armed forces and newly formed National Guard are searching for the attackers.

Prosecutors initially said the fire killed eight women and 15 men and injured 13 people.

Mr Lopez Obrador said the death toll had risen to 25, but did not specify the gender of the victims or the number of injured. There was no immediate information on their condition.

