News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

24,000lb of rubbish and four dead bodies removed in Everest clean-up

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 03:14 PM

A clean-up expedition on Mount Everest has removed 24,200lb of rubbish and four dead bodies from the world’s highest mountain, Nepalese officials said.

Tourism Department official Danduraj Ghimire said the cleaners spent weeks collecting food wrappings, cans, bottles and empty oxygen cylinders.

Some of the waste was flown to Kathmandu and handed to recyclers in a ceremony to officially conclude the cleaning campaign.

Porters transport supplies around Everest base camp (David Cheskin/PA)

Officials called it a successful mission but said more rubbish still needs to be collected. Some is covered by snow and is only exposed when temperatures rise.

Officials have not been able to estimate exactly how much waste is on the mountain. Most was at Camps 2 and 3, where climbers rest on the route from base camp to the 29,035ft summit.

Mr Ghimire said the four bodies were exposed by melting snow and were carried to base camp and then flown to a hospital in Kathmandu for identification.

Climbers struggling to make it down the mountain alive are sometimes unable to carry out the bodies of team-mates who have died.

More than 300 climbers have died on Everest since it was first conquered in 1953. It is unclear how many bodies are still on the mountain, and officials said they have no records.

Hundreds of climbers and their guides and porters spend weeks on Everest every spring, the best climbing season.

A tent city rises at the base camp at 17,400ft for three months between March and May.

READ MORE

Helicopter operation to retrieve bodies of Himalaya climbers called off

- Press Association

More on this topic

Danish home store, JYSK, to create 50 jobs in three new Irish stores this summer

Delight as Junior Cert English Paper features Aoife Dooley and Sinead Burke

More than 3,800 shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Love Island: 6 reasons to embrace your inner Islander and visit Mallorca

EverestTOPIC:

More in this Section

Inquiry hears of ‘sexual abuse’ at home run by religious order in Scotland

US veteran visits landing beaches ahead of French medal recognition

London Bridge attack inquest told of ‘missed opportunity’ to avert atrocity

North Korea ‘to suspend mass games’ after Kim criticism


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »