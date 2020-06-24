News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

24-year-old wheelchair user beats Trump-endorsed candidate in Republican primary

24-year-old wheelchair user beats Trump-endorsed candidate in Republican primary
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 10:28 PM

A 24-year-old has defeated the candidate endorsed by US President Donald Trump to become a Republican Party nominee in North Carolina.

Motivational speaker Madison Cawthorn, who nearly died in a car crash six years ago, jumped at the chance to succeed representative Mark Meadows when he announced he would not be running in the forthcoming US election.

Mr Cawthorn, who now uses a wheelchair because he is partially paralysed, defeated the candidate endorsed by both Mr Trump and Mr Meadows, who is now the president’s chief of staff.

He has built a strong following with a compelling story, a libertarian-style of politics and hopes to attract millennial voters.

“We just have a much more compelling message that resonated with people,” he told The Associated Press after his victory over Lynda Bennett.

Mr Cawthorn, who reaches the constitutionally-mandated minimum age of 25 to serve in the House of Representatives on August 1, would become one of its youngest members in US history if he wins the general election in the Republican-leaning 11th District against Democratic nominee Moe Davis and others.

The youngest current member of Congress, Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, is 30.

Mr Cawthorn beat Ms Bennett on Tuesday, even though she had won the most votes in the original 12-candidate primary in March and had support from the political arms of the House Freedom Caucus that Mr Meadows once led.

While Mr Cawthorn got support from a campaign group run by allies of senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, supporters said it was his ground game and personality that helped him win.

Merry Guy, chairwoman of the Republican Party in Henderson County, where Cawthorn lives, said: “Madison connects with people. He listens to them and people like him. It’s not magic.

“When you talk about life experience, he’s gone through a lot of things none of us hopefully ever have to go through.”

Nominated by Mr Meadows himself for a Naval Academy appointment, Mr Cawthorn was 18 when he was critically injured in 2014 in Daytona Beach, Florida, after a car he was in struck a concrete pylon.

Donald Trump endorsed Mr Cawthorn’s rival (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump endorsed Mr Cawthorn’s rival (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Now paralysed from the abdomen down, Mr Cawthorn has started a property investment company and gives motivational talks.

In an introductory campaign video, the first-time candidate described himself as an eighth-generation resident of the district who also knew how to attract young people to the Republicans.

“I represent an emerging generation of Americans who are tomorrow’s leaders, most of whom think the Republicans don’t care about the disenfranchised, the hurting and those less fortunate. But nothing can be farther from the truth,” he said.

Ms Bennett and Mr Cawthorn had the same conservative platform on abortion and gun rights and both were ardent supporters of Mr Trump, who called Mr Cawthorn on Tuesday night.

READ MORE

Twitter bans pro-Trump ‘racist baby’ meme maker for copyright violations

More on this topic

Twitter bans pro-Trump ‘racist baby’ meme maker for copyright violationsTwitter bans pro-Trump ‘racist baby’ meme maker for copyright violations

Donald Trump looks to regain momentum with Phoenix rallyDonald Trump looks to regain momentum with Phoenix rally

Donald Trump vows executive order to protect monuments from protestersDonald Trump vows executive order to protect monuments from protesters

Irish Examiner view: Trump offers a pertinent warningIrish Examiner view: Trump offers a pertinent warning


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Donald TrumpMadison CawthornMark MeadowsNorth CarolinaRepublican PartyTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all bookTrump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

UN chief criticises lack of global cooperation on Covid-19UN chief criticises lack of global cooperation on Covid-19

Obesity in over 50s ‘associated with 31% greater risk of dementia’Obesity in over 50s ‘associated with 31% greater risk of dementia’

No charges in Nascar noose incident involving black driverNo charges in Nascar noose incident involving black driver


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »