23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

By Press Association
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 09:34 AM

A passenger jet has made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow’s airports after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials said.

The Ural Airlines A321, carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven, hit the birds as it took off from Zhukovsky airport en route for Simferopol in Crimea.

The airline said the birds got into both of the plane’s engines, causing a malfunction. The pilot then made an emergency landing in a cornfield about half a mile from the airport.

Russian health authorities said 23 people, including five children, were taken to hospital.

Ural Airlines lauded the crew for their professionalism in arranging the evacuation.

Footage from the scene showed the flight commander directing passengers to walk away from the plane across the cornfield.

- Press Association

TOPIC: Plane crash

