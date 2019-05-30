21 pilgrims dead, 30 injured in Mexico bus-truck collision

At least 21 people have died and 30 injured in a collision between a bus and truck in the southeastern Mexican state of Veracrus yesterday.

The bus was carrying passengers back from a religious pilgrimage to a Catholic shrine when it collided with a truck and caught fire.

The pilgrims were returning home from Mexico City's Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The crash took place on the Veracruz -Puebla highway, killing 19 people (two passengers in the truck, 17 in the bus), and two others who later died in hospital.

#breaking: At least 23 people are dead, after a bus carrying Catholic pilgrims hit a cargo truck and erupted in flames in southeast Mexico. 30 people involved in the crash have been taken to a local hospital. Prayers for all involved. 🙏 MORE: https://t.co/iaJs2wkY7u pic.twitter.com/SMK2Mw9zXh — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) May 30, 2019

Local Media Times reports that the bus was carrying members of a Roman Catholic archdiocese located in Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas.

A spokesman for the Veracruz Secretariat for Civil Protection said the cause of the crash was that allegedly the tractor-trailer’s brakes failed, causing the truck to plow into the bus.but state officials were still investigating the cause of the crash.