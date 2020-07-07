News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
21 dead after bus plunges into lake in China

Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 01:09 PM

Authorities say 21 people have died after a bus plunged into a lake in China.

Surveillance video posted by state broadcaster CCTV on its social media account shows the bus suddenly racing across six lanes of traffic and through a roadside fence. The cause of the accident is unclear.

The Anshun city government in Guizhou province said 15 people were rescued and sent to hospitals with injuries. The bus was hauled out of Hongshan Lake in a large rescue operation.

The passengers included high school students taking nationwide university entrance exams.


