$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 07:44 AM

Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than 200 million Australian dollars was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station.

A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside Eastwood police station, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no-one, according to a police statement.

Some of the methamphetamine that was located in a van after it crashed into parked police vehicles in Sydney (NSW Police via AP)
Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273kg (602lbs) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars.

The man was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

He was refused bail.

- Press Association

AustraliaSydney

