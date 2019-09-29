News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

20,000 rally in Moscow to demand release of protesters

By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 04:12 PM

About 20,000 people have rallied in Moscow to demand the release of people who were arrested during a wave of opposition demonstrations this summer.

Those at the rally in central Moscow, which was sanctioned by Russian authorities, chanted “Free them all!”

Protests erupted in Moscow in July after officials refused to allow a dozen independent and opposition candidates to run for the Moscow city legislature in the September 8 vote.

Protesters in Moscow (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Rallies drew crowds of up to 60,000, the largest show of discontent against President Vladimir Putin’s rule in seven years.

Police violently dispersed some of the election protests that were not sanctioned, detaining more than 2,400 people. Most were quickly released, but more than a dozen were put in custody on charges of involvement in riots.

Amid the public outrage, the authorities dropped charges against some of the protesters, but several have been sentenced to prison terms of up to four years and a few others are in still custody or under house arrest awaiting court verdicts.

Alexei Navalny addresses the rally (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
“Let’s be confident of our power. If we come out in force, we will win their release,” Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s most visible foe, said at the rally.

Lyubov Sobol, a Navalny associate and one of the opposition candidates denied registration who spearheaded the summer protests, vowed to maintain the pressure on the Kremlin.

“We have shown them that we are strong and will keep defending our rights,” she said.

- Press Association

