News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

200 evacuated after landslide crashes through Italian town

200 evacuated after landslide crashes through Italian town
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 12:21 PM

About 200 people have been evacuated after a landslide cascaded through an Italian mountain town, overturning cars in its path, firefighters said.

Images released by the firefighters show the chaos wrought by the mud that came down the steep streets in the town of Casargo, above Lake Como in the northern Lombardy region.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday evening.

Overturned cars in Casargo (Daniele Bennati/Ansa/AP)
Overturned cars in Casargo (Daniele Bennati/Ansa/AP)

Firefighters have reported no victims or injuries so far as they continue to clear debris.

The agricultural lobby group Coldiretti said farmers raising goats and cows above Casargo remain cut off due to blocked roads.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Weapons including missile seized by police in ItalyWeapons including missile seized by police in Italy

Rome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former schoolRome police evict Italian and migrant squatters from former school

Take advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit NaplesTake advantage of the direct flights from Cork and visit Naples

Italian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaignItalian airline Alitalia apologises for latest advertising campaign

CasargolandslideTOPIC: Italy

More in this Section

China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’China warns Hong Kong protesters ‘those who play with fire will perish by it’

Body found in search for British student who fell from plane in MadagascarBody found in search for British student who fell from plane in Madagascar

Brazil gang leader who tried to escape jail disguised as daughter diesBrazil gang leader who tried to escape jail disguised as daughter dies

El Paso opens grief centre ahead of Trump visitEl Paso opens grief centre ahead of Trump visit


Lifestyle

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »