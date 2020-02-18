20 killed in stampede at Niger refugee camp

At least 20 people have died in a stampede in Niger as they were being given food and goods at a refugee camp, a local official said.

Diffa governor Issa Lamine said 15 women and five children were killed and 16 other people were injured at the camp in the south-east for people who had fled unrest in neighbouring Nigeria.

Those who did not receive food on Sunday stampeded at the distribution centre early on Monday, Mr Lamine said.

Boko Haram’s decade-long insurgency in north-eastern Nigeria has killed tens of thousands and forced many more from their homes.

An offshoot affiliated with the Islamic State group also carries out attacks.

In addition, bandits launch deadly attacks in parts of northern Nigeria.