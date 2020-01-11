20 killed as fire engulfs bus in India after crash

At least 20 people were killed when a double-decker bus caught fire after crashing into a truck in northern India.

Another 21 people were taken to a hospital, some of them in a critical condition, following the incident late on Friday evening, police said. The incident occurred in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh late on Friday (AP)

The accident occurred near Kannauj, a town about 125 miles south-west of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

Police suspect the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the bus. The truck driver escaped, police added.