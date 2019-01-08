NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
20 children injured in Chinese primary school attack

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:49 AM

A male attacker has injured 20 children inside a primary school in China’s capital.

Three of the children have serious but non-life threatening injuries, the Xicheng district government said on its social media account, adding that the attack took place at 11.17am local time.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene and an investigation has been launched, the statement said. All of the injured children are receiving hospital treatment.

Authorities did not say what weapon, if any, was used.

Children are escorted from the site of the attack (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The Beijing school’s website has 2,537 students and 199 teaching personnel.

Many schools in China have bolstered security following violence against students and family members.

In 2010, nearly 20 children were killed in knife attacks outside school gates.

Last April, nine people were killed outside a school in northwestern China, allegedly by a former student seeking revenge for having been bullied.

In November, five people were killed when a car ploughed into a crowd of children outside a northeastern Chinese kindergarten.

- Press Association


