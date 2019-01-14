NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
20 areas in the UK that recorded highest Leave and Remain votes in the Brexit referendum

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Here are the top 20 areas of the UK that recorded the highest proportion of Leave and Remain votes in the 2016 EU referendum.

In each case the region of the country is given in brackets.

Note that voting areas in the referendum were aligned with the boundaries of local authorities, not parliamentary constituencies.

– Top 20 Leave areas:

1. Boston (East Midlands): 75.6%

2. South Holland (East Midlands): 73.6%

3. Castle Point (East of England): 72.7%

4. Thurrock (East of England): 72.3%

5. Great Yarmouth (East of England): 71.5%

6. Fenland (East of England): 71.4%

7. Mansfield (East Midlands): 70.9%

8. Bolsover (East Midlands): 70.8%

9. East Lindsey (East Midlands): 70.7%

10. North East Lincolnshire (Yorkshire & the Humber): 69.9%

11. Ashfield (East Midlands): 69.8%

12. Havering (London): 69.7%

13. Hartlepool (North-east England): 69.6%

14. Tendring (East of England): 69.5%

15. Stoke-on-Trent (West Midlands): 69.4%

16. Doncaster (Yorkshire & the Humber): 69.0%

17. Cannock Chase (West Midlands): 68.9%

18. Basildon (East of England): 68.6%

19. Barnsley (Yorkshire & the Humber): 68.3%

20. Harlow (East of England): 68.1%

(PA Graphics)

– Top 20 Remain areas:

1. Lambeth (London): 78.6%

2. Hackney (London): 78.5%

3. Haringey (London): 75.6%

4. City of London (London): 75.3%

5. Islington (London): 75.2%

6. Wandsworth (London): 75.0%

7. Camden (London): 74.9%

8. Edinburgh (Scotland): 74.4%

9. East Renfrewshire (Scotland): 74.3%

10. Cambridge (East of England): 73.8%

11. Southwark (London): 72.8%

12. East Dunbartonshire (Scotland): 71.4%

13. Oxford (South-east England): 70.3%

14. Hammersmith & Fulham (London): 70.0%

15. Lewisham (London): 69.9%

16. Richmond-upon-Thames (London): 69.3%

17. Westminster (London): 69.0%

18. Kensington & Chelsea (London): 68.7%

19. Brighton & Hove (South-east England): 68.6%

20. Stirling (Scotland): 67.7%

(PA Graphics)

- Press Association


