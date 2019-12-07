News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

18 killed in air strikes on rebel stronghold in Syria

18 killed in air strikes on rebel stronghold in Syria
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:12 PM

At least 18 people, including women and children, have been killed in air strikes on areas in the last major rebel stronghold in north-west Syria.

Opposition activists said several other people were wounded in the attacks, which came as a three-month truce crumbled.

The air strikes on Idlib province have intensified over the past few weeks as the government appears to be preparing for an offensive on rebel-held areas east of the province to secure the main road that links the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo.

Rescuers search for victims under the rubble of a destroyed building in the village of Ibdeita, Idlib province (Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets via AP)
Rescuers search for victims under the rubble of a destroyed building in the village of Ibdeita, Idlib province (Syrian Civil Defence White Helmets via AP)

Most of the casualties occurred in the village of Balyoun, according to opposition groups, with eight people killed.

Four people, including a child and two women, were killed in air strikes on the rebel-held village of Bara. Five others were killed in Ibdeita, and a child was killed in a nearby village.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive earlier this year on Idlib, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants. The government offensive forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A fragile ceasefire halted the government advance in late August but has been repeatedly violated in recent weeks.

IdlibSyriaWhite Helmets

More in this Section

Russian disinformation campaign behind leak of Labour's NHS documents, Reddit saysRussian disinformation campaign behind leak of Labour's NHS documents, Reddit says

Truckers block roads as French strikes hit weekend travelTruckers block roads as French strikes hit weekend travel

Musk says faith in humanity restored as he is cleared of defaming British caverMusk says faith in humanity restored as he is cleared of defaming British caver

25 killed in gun attack on anti-government protesters in Baghdad25 killed in gun attack on anti-government protesters in Baghdad


Lifestyle

This Christmas remember that there is no such thing as cheap food.Buy local: Use your LOAF

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »