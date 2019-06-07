News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
17 killed in Dubai bus crash

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 07:05 AM

17 people have been killed after a bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai police have said.

The death toll was announced in tweets published early on Friday.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign, but warned that “sometimes a minor error or negligence” can be fatal.

The force said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6pm local time on Thursday.

It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

- Press Association

