€16.7m Bugatti becomes most expensive car ever sold

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 01:09 PM

A black Bugatti has become the most expensive new car ever sold after fetching almost €16.7m.

La Voiture Noire – French for “The Black Car” – is a low-slung sports car with a huge 16-cylinder engine and Bugatti’s trademark front grille.

It is not known who bought the car, which was shown at the Geneva International Motor Show (Martial Trezzini/Keystone/AP)

The manufacturer unveiled it at the Geneva car show this week, and said today that it had been sold at what it and industry experts said was a record price for a new car.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, though the buzz surrounding the move will have burnished Bugatti’s image as a maker of luxury trophy cars.

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Volkswagen-owned Bugatti, said: “The true form of luxury is individuality.”

- Press Association

