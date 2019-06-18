News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
16 tons of cocaine worth $1bn intercepted at Philadelphia port

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 10:18 PM

US authorities have seized more than $1bn worth of cocaine from a ship at a Philadelphia port, calling it one of the largest drug busts in American history.

The US attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced the massive bust on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said agents seized about 16.5 tons of cocaine from a large ship at the Packer Marine Terminal.

US Attorney William McSwain said in a tweet that so much cocaine “could kill millions — MILLIONS — of people.”

The drug seizure is the latest in a series of large cocaine busts along the East Coast.

Authorities say members of the ship’s crew have been arrested and charged.

- Press Association

