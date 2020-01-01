News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
16 killed in Mexico prison riot

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 05:02 PM

At least 16 inmates in a central Mexico prison were killed and five more were wounded in a riot that closed out a violent 2019 for the country, authorities said.

Zacatecas state security secretary Ismael Camberos Hernandez said authorities confiscated four guns they believe were introduced to the Cieneguillas state prison during prison visits yesterday.

He said the prison had been searched for weapons on Saturday and Sunday and no guns were found.

The melee broke out at around 2.30pm local time on Tuesday and the prison was brought under control by 5pm, according to a statement from the state security agency.

Fifteen of the victims died at the prison and one died later in hospital.

One prisoner was detained with a gun still in his possession and the other three were found inside the prison, the statement said.

Mr Camberos said not all of the victims died from gunshot wounds.

Some were stabbed and others were beaten with objects.

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

No guards or police were wounded, Mr Camberos said.

