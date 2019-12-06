News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

15 killed after shooting in Baghdad square

15 killed after shooting in Baghdad square
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 08:03 PM

Fifteen people have been killed in central Baghdad’s after unknown assailants fired live ammunition from cars, Iraqi officials said.

Security and medical officials say at least two of the dead were police officers.

Protesters fearing for their lives ran from Baghdad’s Khilani Square to nearby Tahrir Square and mosques to take cover.

Protesters are occupying part of Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahar bridges in a stand-off with security forces.

All bridges lead to or near the heavily-fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

The attacks come one day after a string of suspicious stabbing incidents left at least 13 wounded in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the epicentre of Iraq’s leaderless protest movement.

The attacks by unknown perpetrators occurred as demonstrators supporting political parties and Iran-backed militias withdrew from the Square on Thursday evening.

The incidents fuelled paranoia among protesters, who immediately implemented self-security measures to uncover saboteurs within the square.

BaghdadIraqprotestsTahrir Square

More in this Section

Michael Bloomberg puts gun control at heart of White House bidMichael Bloomberg puts gun control at heart of White House bid

Labour accuses BBC of ‘biased’ election coverage in letter to director generalLabour accuses BBC of ‘biased’ election coverage in letter to director general

‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPOSaudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPO


Lifestyle

Architect and artist Harry Wallace tells Eve Kelliher how his style has evolved.How a lifetime as an architect has inspired Cork artist Harry Wallace

Don’t let present stress ruin your run-up to Christmas. Pat Fitzpatrick has done all the hard work with this tongue-in-cheek gift guide for every budget, so you can tick everyone off your list and get down to enjoying yourself for the festive season.Gift stressbuster: We sort out who gets what and why

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

For a magical mantelpiece makeover the natural way, foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle to the scene, says Hannah Stephenson.Bring Christmas cheer indoors: Foliage and garlands add showstopping sparkle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »