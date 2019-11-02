News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
13 killed in car bomb blast in Syrian town recently captured by Turkish backed opposition

By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 06:30 PM

Thirteen civilians have been killed in a car bomb blast in a northern Syrian town along the border with Turkey.

The Turkish defence ministry said about 20 other people were injured when the bomb exploded on Saturday in central Tal Abyad, which was captured last month by Turkey-backed opposition gunmen from Kurdish-led fighters.

The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack, saying it harshly condemns it and called on the international community to take a stance against this “cruel terror organisation”.

No group has yet said it was behind the blast.

Turkey last month launched an incursion into north-eastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters, who it considers terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

Earlier on Saturday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Christian fighters will now oversee security in a northern Syrian region that has witnessed fighting between Turkey-backed troops and Kurdish-led militiamen.

The SDF said the deployment will take place in villages close to the town of Tal Tamr in the Khabur river region. That area is home to Syria’s dwindling Christian Syriac and Assyrian communities.

Turkish-backed fighters have been advancing in northern Syria since last month, leading to the displacement of about 200,000 people. There have been concerns in Christian villages about possible atrocities by Turkey-backed fighters, which include former jihadists.

