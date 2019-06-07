News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

13 interviews carried out under caution in Grenfell Tower criminal probe

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Thirteen interviews have been carried out under caution by British detectives investigating the Grenfell Tower fire, police said.

The questioning forms part of the criminal investigation into the tower block blaze in west London and Scotland Yard said more interviews are scheduled.

The Metropolitan Police said they would not be disclosing how many individuals the 13 interviews concern.

The news comes a week before the two-year anniversary of the fire, which claimed 72 lives.

In March, police said no charges were likely to be brought for at least the next two years.

The Met said it would be “wrong” not to wait for the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, which will come after the probe’s second phase.

This is not due to start until early next year.

Survivors and bereaved families called the wait “extremely frustrating and disheartening”.

READ MORE

Brexit Party has changed politics, claims Farage, despite Labour by-election win

- Press Association

More on this topic

MP accuses Grenfell Tower council of displaying ‘racism or snobbery’ over area

Prime Minister appoints new Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel members

Theresa May branded ‘disgraceful’ after mentioning Grenfell in departure speech

Grenfell Tower: warnings might have been heard if not for the collapse of local journalism

Grenfell FireGrenfell TowerMetropolitan PoliceTOPIC: Grenfell Tower fire

More in this Section

MP accuses Grenfell Tower council of displaying ‘racism or snobbery’ over area

Suspending UK Parliament to force through Brexit ‘amounts to a coup’, Raab warned

Widow ‘could not register’ that husband was ringleader of London Bridge attack

Tory election rules for selecting new British PM set out


Lifestyle

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »