News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption
By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 08:15 PM

A volcano off the New Zealand coast has erupted with a towering blast of ash and scalding steam as dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving eight missing feared dead, authorities said.

Helicopter crews landed on White Island despite the danger and helped rescue dozens of survivors, authorities said.

Hours after the disaster, the site was still considered too dangerous for rescuers to search for the missing, but aircraft flew over the island and “no signs of life have been seen at any point”, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The missing and injured included New Zealanders and tourists from the US, China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia, she said.

“My god,” Michael Schade tweeted as he posted video of the eruption. “My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable.”

His video showed a wall of ash and steam around White Island and a helicopter badly damaged and covered in ash. He said one woman was badly injured but seemed “strong” by the end.

The disaster raised questions of why people were allowed to visit the island 30 miles off mainland New Zealand after scientists had noted an increase in volcanic activity in recent weeks. White Island is the tip of an undersea volcano.

Authorities said 47 people were on the island at the time. In addition to the dead and missing, 31 survivors were admitted to hospital and three others were released, officials said. Some of the victims were reported severely burned.

The eruption took place about 2pm today local time and consisted of two explosions in quick succession, Ms Ardern said.

13 feared dead with 'no signs of life' on White Island after volcanic eruption

It sent a plume of steam and ash an estimated 12,000ft into the air. One of the boats that returned from the island had half a yard of ash on it.

Some of the visitors were passengers from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.

READ MORE

Water supplies for 1.9 billion at risk due to climate change, study shows

“We will offer all possible assistance to our guests and local authorities. Please keep all those affected in your prayers,” the cruise line said.

The ship had left Sydney last week and had been scheduled to sail to the New Zealand capital of Wellington tonight, but Royal Caribbean said it would instead remain in port on neighbouring North Island until more was known about the situation.

The GeoNet agency, which monitors volcanoes and earthquakes in New Zealand, had raised the alert level on White Island on November 18 from 1 to 2 on a scale where 5 represents a major eruption, noting an increase in sulphur dioxide gas, which originates from magma deep in the volcano.

It also said that volcanic tremors had increased from weak to moderate strength.

Ms Ardern said the focus remained on the search-and-rescue mission for now and questions about whether tourists should be visiting would be addressed later.

Brad Scott, a volcanologist with research group GNS Science, said the alert level on White Island was often raised and then later dropped again without any eruption.

Tourists near the volcano's crater today before the eruption. Pic: GNS Science via AP
Tourists near the volcano's crater today before the eruption. Pic: GNS Science via AP

He said there had not been any major problems with tourists visiting the island in the past, although there had been some close calls.

White Island is New Zealand’s most active cone volcano. About 70% of the volcano lies under the sea.

Twelve people were killed on the island in 1914 when it was being mined for sulphur. Part of a crater wall collapsed and a landslide destroyed the miners’ village and the mine itself.

READ MORE

Trump impeachment case laid out by House Democrats

More on this topic

Dozens now feared dead following eruption of New Zealand volcanoDozens now feared dead following eruption of New Zealand volcano

Q&A: Everything you need to know about White Island, New Zealand’s most active volcanoQ&A: Everything you need to know about White Island, New Zealand’s most active volcano

Mudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand townMudslides strand hundreds of tourists in New Zealand town

Five dead after New Zealand volcano eruptsFive dead after New Zealand volcano erupts

VolcanoNew ZealandWhite IslandTOPIC: New Zealand

More in this Section

Brexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activistsBrexit Party takes action over ‘racist’ comments by activists

36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial36 players cleared in Spain match-fixing trial

Sixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centreSixty firefighters tackle large blaze in Glasgow city centre

Granny knows best: Key role of post-menopause killer whale grandmothers revealedGranny knows best: Key role of post-menopause killer whale grandmothers revealed


Lifestyle

As David Attenborough announces new series on plants, we run down some of the weird and wonderful vegetation he might include.11 bizarre plant species from around the world

The weather’s always going to be a key factor on any wedding day — but especially so when the bride works for Met Éireann, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Bride and groom are literally on cloud nine

My wife and I are in our fifties and she has just started using porn. She thinks it will enhance our sex life if we watch it together, but I find the idea a total turn-off.Suzi Godson's Sex Advice: My wife wants us to watch porn together?

As you probably have heard by now, changes to the rules concerning gift vouchers in Ireland came into effect earlier this month, giving consumers more rights when it comes to these popular items.Making Cents: Play your cards right when giving gift vouchers this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »