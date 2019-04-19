NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
13 dead after church collapses in South Africa

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 03:48 PM

At least 13 people have been killed after part of a church collapsed in South Africa, according to local media.

Broadcaster News24 cited KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesman Robert McKenzie as saying heavy rain may have been to blame for the collapse on Thursday night in Dlangubo.

The report said the collapse at the Pentecostal church occurred as an Easter season service was underway.

Mr McKenzie said six people were seriously injured.

Officials are on their way to the scene.

