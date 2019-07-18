News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
12 feared dead after suspected arson at Japanese animation studio

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 07:40 AM

At least 12 people are presumed dead and more could be missing after they were trapped by fire at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto, officials said.

Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said 35 others have been injured, some of them critically.

He said firefighters found 12 people who are presumed dead inside the three-storey building which was gutted by the blaze.

Smoke billows from the building (Kyodo News/AP)
He added that there are several others — up to 18 — who could not be reached but it is not clear if all those had reported to work.

A man is suspected of starting the fire early on Thursday, and is among those injured in hospital.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio and is known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls, including Lucky Star, K-On! and Haruhi Suzumiya.

- Press Association

