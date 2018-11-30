113 inmates escape from Indonesian prison during evening prayers

More than 100 inmates have escaped from a prison in western Indonesia after overpowering a guard during prayer time.

The break occurred at the Lambaro penitentiary when all 720 inmates were let out of their cells to take part in evening prayers, according to police in Banda Aceh, the capital of Aceh province.

Officers said the inmates, who were mostly convicted of drug charges and had apparently planned their escape in advance, cut through the wire and iron bars using barbells and crowbars in the reception room and made a dash through rice fields in front of the prison.

The guard’s injuries were not serious, police said.

At least 26 prisoners have been recaptured and police have set up roadblocks across Banda Aceh to search for the 87 others. A total of 26 prisoners have been recaptured (AP)

Aceh provincial police chief Rio Septianda Djambak called on the escaped prisoners to surrender within three days and urged their relatives to support authorities in bringing them back.

“We will not hesitate to take firm action to force them to obey the law,” he said.

Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia, where overcrowding has become a problem in prisons that are struggling to cope with poor funding and an influx of people arrested in a war on drugs.

Most prisoners have been convicted of drug charges.

Last year, more than 440 prisoners escaped from a penitentiary in neighbouring Riau province when they also took advantage of Friday Muslim prayers.

In July 2013, about 240 prisoners, including several convicted terrorists, escaped during a deadly riot at a prison in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.

- Press Association