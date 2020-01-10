News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

11-year-old kills teacher in Mexico school shooting

11-year-old kills teacher in Mexico school shooting
File image
By Press Association
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 05:42 PM

At least two people were killed at a school in northern Mexico when an 11-year-old opened fire on his teacher and classmates with two guns, authorities have said.

Coahuila state governor Miguel Angel Riquelme said the boy and his teacher died.

The preliminary investigation showed that the student arrived at his classroom, told a classmate “today is the day” and asked for permission to go to the toilet, Mr Riquelme said.

After 15 minutes, he had not returned and his teacher went to look for him.

He emerged from the toilets firing two guns.

The shooting ended when he shot himself, Mr Riquelme said.

Among the wounded were five students and a gym teacher, he added.

The governor said the boy lived with his grandparents and that his mother had died some years ago.

He said the boy had not presented behavioural problems before in the school.

Investigators were looking into reports that the boy was influenced by a particular video game.

Images from the scene showed worried parents arriving at Colegio Cervantes to pick up their children.

It is a private school in central Torreon across the street from a large park.

Torreon is an industrial city with foreign assembly plants.

School shootings are rare in Mexico.

Friday’s incident was reminiscent of another in January 2017 in the northern city of Monterrey.

In that case, a student opened fire in a private high school.

He killed a teacher and wounded two students and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

READ MORE

Pelosi hints at steps next week to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

More on this topic

Mexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killedMexico gun battle death toll rises after seven more gang members killed

At least 14 dead in Mexico gun battle near Texas borderAt least 14 dead in Mexico gun battle near Texas border

Three women and six children, all US citizens, killed in Mexico cartel massacreThree women and six children, all US citizens, killed in Mexico cartel massacre

Increase in kidnappings and extreme violence against migrants on the southern border of MexicoIncrease in kidnappings and extreme violence against migrants on the southern border of Mexico

TOPIC: Mexico

More in this Section

Watch your tongue: Scientists make unusual fat-loss link to sleep apneaWatch your tongue: Scientists make unusual fat-loss link to sleep apnea

Australians brace for escalating fire danger in south-eastAustralians brace for escalating fire danger in south-east

Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’

Iranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declareIranians shot down airliner, Western leaders declare


Lifestyle

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

Sinking under the weight of your new year resolutions?Balancing act: You don't need a perfect lifestyle to be healthy

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »