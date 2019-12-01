11 wounded in New Orleans shooting

A total of 11 people have been injured in a shooting in the French Quarter of New Orleans in the early hours of Sunday.

Two people are in a critical condition in hospital.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest has been detained.

People wait with their luggage to leave the area on Canal Street next to Bourbon Street near the scene of a shooting (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

Mr Ferguson said the 10 victims were taken to two hospitals and another walked in.

Further details about their conditions have yet to be released.

New Orleans Police Department said on Twitter that an individual was detained at the scene but no arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

"An individual was detained near the scene. However, their possible involvement in this incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing."

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Mr Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Police Department has appealed to anyone with information on the shooting incident to call police or Crimestoppers.

Anyone w/info on shooting that injured 10 people this morning in 700 block of Canal Street asked to call #NOPD at 504-658-6080 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111.https://t.co/VEjrhtkNlR pic.twitter.com/u7PTjsShTT — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

- Additional reporting Digital Desk staff