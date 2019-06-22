News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

11 confirmed dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 09:51 PM

Eleven people on board a twin-engine aircraft died after a crash on Oahu's North Shore, officials in Hawaii said.

There were no survivors in the crash of the King Air plane, Hawaii Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said.

The crash occurred near the small Dillingham Airfield, an airport on the North Shore.

The highway in front of the airport was closed in both directions.

Other details of the crash, including whether the plane was landing or taking off at the time of the crash, were not immediately known, Mr Sakahara said.

Officials initially reported that six people had been on board.

- PA

More on this topic

Boeing vice president apologises over deadly air crashes

Preliminary report into Kildare air crash expected within 30 days

Four dead after plane crash near Dubai airport

Three killed after sightseeing planes collide in Alaska

HawaiiPlane CrashTOPIC: Plane crash

More in this Section

Police called to Boris Johnson’s home after neighbour raised concerns

Boris Johnson turned down Sky News debate, says presenter

US blacklists five Chinese technology companies

Speaker of Georgia’s parliament quits after hundreds injured in unrest


Lifestyle

FoodCloud's local solution to a global problem

Versatile youth sold on hip hop’s bling and drug culture

The Currabinny cooks: Tasty treats with local strawberries and raspberries

Wine with Leslie Williams: The best pink sparkling wines and champagnes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »