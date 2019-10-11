News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

100,000 flee as Turkey pushes further into Syria

100,000 flee as Turkey pushes further into Syria
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 09:44 PM

Turkish forces faced fierce resistance from Kurdish fighters on the third day of Ankara’s offensive in northern Syria, as casualties mounted and the number of those who fled the violence was put at 100,000.

Turkey said it captured more Kurdish-held villages in the border region, while a hospital in a Syrian town was abandoned and a camp of 4,000 displaced residents about seven miles from the frontier was evacuated after artillery shells landed nearby.

Reflecting international fears that Turkey’s offensive could revive the Islamic State group, two car bombs exploded outside a restaurant in the Kurdish-controlled urban centre of Qamishli, killing three people, and the extremists claimed responsibility. The city was also heavily shelled by Turkish forces.

A man and child in Sanliurfa province, south-eastern Turkey, against the backdrop of smoke from artillery fired towards Syria (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
A man and child in Sanliurfa province, south-eastern Turkey, against the backdrop of smoke from artillery fired towards Syria (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Kurdish fighters waged intense battles against advancing Turkish troops that sought to take control of two major towns along the Turkish-Syrian border, a war monitor said.

The UN estimated the number of displaced at 100,000 since Wednesday, saying that markets, schools and clinics were closed. Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis, with nearly half a million people at risk in north-eastern Syria.

President Donald Trump cleared the way for Turkey’s air and ground invasion after he pulled American troops from their positions near the border, drawing swift bipartisan criticism that he was endangering regional stability and putting at risk the lives of Kurdish allies who brought down the Islamic State group in Syria.

A man waves a Turkish flag in south-eastern Turkey at the border with Syria (Emrah Gurel/AP)
A man waves a Turkish flag in south-eastern Turkey at the border with Syria (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Washington is “greatly disappointed” by the offensive, which has badly damaged already frayed relations with Nato ally Turkey.

In a strong statement of support for the Kurds, Mr Esper insisted that “we are not abandoning our Kurdish partner forces, and US troops remain with them in other parts of Syria”.

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, emphasised that US forces are still working with Kurdish fighters.

US troops conducted a military patrol about 19 miles south of Tal Abyad, in their first visible deployment since Turkey launched the operation.

American troops had pulled out of the border area in Syria earlier this week and Mr Trump said the estimated 1,000 US troops were not in harm’s way.

Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)
Smoke billows from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Despite the criticism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country “will not take a step back” from its offensive.

“We will never stop this step. We will not stop no matter what anyone says,” he said in a speech on Friday.

Plumes of black smoke billowed from the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad as Turkey continued bombarding the area in an offensive that was progressing “successfully as planned,” the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Turkish troops and their allied Syrian opposition forces have advanced up to five miles into Syrian territory, Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay told TRT World television.

Turkey has said the military intends to move 19 miles into Syria and that its operation will last until all “terrorists are neutralised.”

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters to be terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey and says the offensive is a counter-terrorism operation necessary for its own national security.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said four of its soldiers have been killed since Wednesday, with three wounded. Defence minister Hulusi Akar said 342 “terrorists” — Ankara’s term for Syrian Kurdish militiamen — have been killed so far. The figure could not be independently verified.

The Kurdish-led force said 22 of its fighters were killed since Wednesday.

The Kurdish militia has fired dozens of mortars into Turkey in the past two days, including Akcakale, according to officials in two provinces on the Turkish side. They said at least 17 civilians were killed in the shelling, including a nine-month-old boy and three girls under 15.

READ MORE

Ex-US envoy to Ukraine claims Donald Trump urged her removal

More on this topic

First Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into SyriaFirst Turkish soldier killed as troops push deeper into Syria

Turkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in SyriaTurkish military operation results in displacement and hospital closure in Syria

Turkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents fleeTurkey presses on into Syria as terrified residents flee

Turkish air strike ‘hits civilian convoy in Syria’Turkish air strike ‘hits civilian convoy in Syria’

SyriaTurkeyTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Ex-death row Scot accused of threatening prosecutorEx-death row Scot accused of threatening prosecutor

Ex-US envoy to Ukraine claims Donald Trump urged her removalEx-US envoy to Ukraine claims Donald Trump urged her removal

US ‘absolutely ruthless’ in safeguarding of suspect in English road death caseUS ‘absolutely ruthless’ in safeguarding of suspect in English road death case

Teenager in England sentenced for killing motorcyclist by placing bike in his pathTeenager in England sentenced for killing motorcyclist by placing bike in his path


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

Charlotte Tilbury jetted into Cork this week. Vickie Maye was granted an audience with the make up queen.Why Charlotte Tilbury’s visit to Cork moved her to tears

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »