1,000 evacuated due to wildfire on Gran Canaria

File photo
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 02:49 PM

A wildfire on the Canary Island of Gran Canaria has burned 2,470 acres and forced the evacuation of 1,000 residents.

The regional government of the Canary Islands said 200 firefighters and 10 water-dumping aircraft were working to combat the blaze that started on Saturday for reasons unknown.

Spain's military emergency unit that specialises in fighting fires has also deployed to the area.

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE said the evacuations were a precaution and no homes have been burned.

Televised images showed a fire consuming the hillside near a town overnight.

TOPIC: Wildfires

