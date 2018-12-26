NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

10 injured as quake from Mount Etna jolts Sicily

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 10:09 AM

A quake triggered by Mount Etna has jolted eastern Sicily, injuring 10 people and prompting frightened Italian villagers to flee their homes.

Italy’s Civil Protection officials said the quake, at 3.19am Wednesday, was part of a series of some 1,000 tremors, most of them barely perceptible, that are linked to Etna’s ongoing eruption this week.

A smoke column rises from Mount Etna (Salvatore Allegra/AP)

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday damaged some rural homes, including structures that had been abandoned years ago, toppled a statue in a church in the town of Santa Venerina and opened up cracks on a road, which was closed for inspection.

Debris in front of the heavily damaged church of Maria Santissima in Fleri (Salvatore Allegra/AP)

The Italian news agency ANSA said an 80-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a house.

Government undersecretary Vito Crimi said there were no deaths and 10 people were injured.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Mount EtnaSicily

More in this Section

Dozens killed in sustained attack in capital of Afghanistan

Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the US

Actor Stoney Westmoreland charged over alleged child sex bid

Couple quizzed over Gatwick drone chaos feel ‘completely violated’


Lifestyle

I’ll never forget that Christmas: Well known Irish faces talk about their favourite festive presents

How was it for you? Eoghan O’Sullivan and Colette Sheridan select their highlights of the year

From Fortnite to Red Dead Redemption: Top talking points in video games

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »