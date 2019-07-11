10 dead, 64 injured as passenger train hits freight train in Pakistan

A passenger train has rammed into a freight train in southern Pakistan, killing at least 10 people and injuring 64 others.

The freight train was stationary when the speeding passenger train hit it at Walhar railway station in Rahim Yar Khan, in the eastern Punjab province.

Hospitals declared an emergency and were receiving casualties from the collision, with some of the injured passengers in a critical condition, a senior government official said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the victims. In a statement, he said he was saddened by the news.

Mr Khan ordered railways minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to "take emergency steps to counter decades of neglect of railway infrastructure" and ensure safety standards.

Authorities said Pakistan's army was also taking part in the rescue efforts.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan mainly because of poor railway infrastructure and negligence of railway authorities.