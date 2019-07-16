News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
10 crew kidnapped as 'pirates on speedboats' attack Turkish ship off Nigeria

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 02:38 PM

An armed gang has attacked a Turkish cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria and kidnapped 10 of the vessel's crew members, Turkey's state-run news agency said.

The ship, the Paksoy-1, was attacked late on Monday, the Anadolu Agency said.

There were 18 crew members on board - all of them Turkish citizens.

Private NTV television said the pirates approached the ship on speedboats and took 10 crew members as hostages.

They have not been heard from since, the report said.

NTV said the eight remaining crew members were rescued and taken to Guinea.

It added the Turkish Foreign Ministry was trying to locate and rescue the 10 missing Turks.

