News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 08:25 AM

One person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting outside a music venue in Berlin, German authorities said.

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said one or more people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the capital, before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man was killed, spokeswoman Mona Lorenz told the Associated Press.

Emergency services near the Tempodrom in Berlin after the shooting(Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)
Emergency services near the Tempodrom in Berlin after the shooting(Paul Zinken/dpa/AP)

Four other people were injured, some seriously.

Ms Lorenz could not confirm whether the injuries were caused by the gunfire.

Investigators do not yet have any indication about the motive for the shooting but it does not appear to be terrorism-related, she added.

The incident took place in a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

BerlinGermanyShootingTempodromTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Johnson to chair UK Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffleJohnson to chair UK Cabinet after ministers leave in dramatic reshuffle

England sees mumps cases soar to highest number in a decadeEngland sees mumps cases soar to highest number in a decade

Attorney General William Barr rounds on Donald TrumpAttorney General William Barr rounds on Donald Trump

Wild dogs kill 16 animals at safari park after storm damage enables them to escapeWild dogs kill 16 animals at safari park after storm damage enables them to escape


Lifestyle

In ‘Days of the Blackthorn’, folklore researcher Seán Moraghan provides a visceral sense of this brutal activity in Co Kerry.Days of the Blackthorn: Faction fighting and brutal activity in Co Kerry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »