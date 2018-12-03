1 child dead, 40 people injured in US bus crash

One child is dead and at least 40 others, who are mostly children, were injured after a youth football team bus crashed on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas State Police said this morning.

JUST IN: One child dead, 40 other people wounded, most of them children, after a bus crash on Interstate 30 west of Benton, Arkansas, state police say. The bus was carrying a youth football team home from a championship game it played in over the weekend https://t.co/60ZQFpi0fT pic.twitter.com/2qdhRkveqa— CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2018

The bus was traveling from Texas to Tennessee when it veered off the road before overturning.

The bus was carrying children who were all reportedly between the ages of eight and 12 years old.

Police say that the bus driver is alive and is being questioned.

Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock said it received more than 20 patients following the crash, though no information about the severity of the injuries was immediately available.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock has received over 20 patients at its ER from the bus accident on I-30. Families needing information should call the main hospital at 501-364-1100. A family center is set-up. Families can come to the main entrance & will be taken there. pic.twitter.com/8wGiMRNrKD— Arkansas Children's (@archildrens) December 3, 2018

The hospital said it has set up a family center so parents can reunite with their children.

- Digital Desk